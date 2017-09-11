Our newsroom has been working hard, under difficult circumstances, to gather the news you are reading here on ocala.com. We know that print editions for defining events like Hurricane Irma become keepsakes that readers also treasure.Our production and circulation teams will be working under challenging circumstances to print and deliver Monday's and Tuesday's newspapers together to subscribers on Tuesday morning. Some roads are still impassible or risky, particularly in the predawn [...]
Note to readers: Keepsake newspaper editions are coming
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:16 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment