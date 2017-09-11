1:45 p.m.: Have you seen this one on Facebook? Kayaking on Southwest 27th Avenue. Bill Barnette shared this video.[gh:style].embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 200%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; width: 400; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }[/gh:style][gh:div class='embed-container'][gh:iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php? [...]
Irma: Seven trees down at Ocala home; two in bedrooms
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment