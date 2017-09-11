Newsvine

Irma: MCSO; stay off roadways; flooding in some areas

    9:27 a.m.: Belleview remains under a boil water alert following a major line break in the city's potable water system. Mayor Christine Dobkowski said some flooding has been reported, including on 52nd Court.9:05 a.m.: From the Marion County Sheriff's Office - which is asking people to "Please stay off the roadways," some pictures are coming in from deputies out working this morning. Still flooded in some areas. Parts of South Highway 441 are under [...]

