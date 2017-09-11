As Hurricane Irma continues to impact Florida, residents affected by the storm will soon begin the process of surveying damages to property and belongings.The state's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier issued these following tips for consumers as they begin the process of filing insurance claims:+ Locate all applicable insurance policies. This may include a homeowners' policy, flood policy (flood coverage is not covered under [...]
Irma: Insurance claims 101; tips and more
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:10 AM
