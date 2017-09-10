Irma: Civil Air Patrol wing chief in Ocala shares post-hurricane plan

As soon as Hurricane Irma winds subside in north central Florida, the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will head to the sky to report area damage to state and federal officials.That information will be used to assess damage to roads and other transportation venues in order to bring in supplies and assistance. The Civil Air Patrol is the volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Col. Luis Garcia is the commander of the Florida Wing and is monitoring the storm from Ocala. [...]