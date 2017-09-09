State officials open extra NB I-75 lane to Ga. line

State transportation and highway officials have OK'd the "emergency shoulder use" plan for Hurricane Irma evacuation on Interstate 75.The temporary plan allows driving in the left shoulder lane, when directed to by law enforcement and highway signs.For now, the plan is in effect on I-75 from Wildwood to the Georgia line, but not on other state roads.Northbound I-75 traffic is heavy, Florida Highway Patrol officials say, but flowing.The state's transportation [...]