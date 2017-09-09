Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5550 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for Sept. 9 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 12:08 AM
    Discuss:

    City of Ocala There will be no residential collection for city of Ocala sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Monday. Normal operations may resume Tuesday. If not, residents should expect an automated call or text from the city confirming their collection date. Waste Pro recycling collection will follow the same schedule.The city will have self-serve sandbag stations open through dark today along Watula Avenue in Tuscawilla Park behind the Reilly Arts [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor