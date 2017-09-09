Community news and events for Sept. 9 and beyond

City of Ocala There will be no residential collection for city of Ocala sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Monday. Normal operations may resume Tuesday. If not, residents should expect an automated call or text from the city confirming their collection date. Waste Pro recycling collection will follow the same schedule.The city will have self-serve sandbag stations open through dark today along Watula Avenue in Tuscawilla Park behind the Reilly Arts [...]