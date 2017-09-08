Newsvine

Ocala man and 3 others plead guilty in federal fraud case

    HOUSTON - An Ocala man is among four who have pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a fraud and money laundering scheme that used a network of call centers in India.Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez in Houston says individuals at call centers in Ahmedabad, India, impersonated Internal Revenue Service and immigration authorities and threatened victims around the U.S. to use gift cards or wire money to make payments they contended were owed to the government. [...]

