Floridians flood price-gouging hotline

Floridians bracing for the pounding winds and rains of powerful Hurricane Irma are complaining at a historic clip about price gouging and shortages of fuel, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.Our phones are blowing up as they have been all night long and continue to do, Bondi said. That's a good thing, because it's helping us protect you.The state's price-gouging hotline- 1-866-9-NO-SCAM- had received more than 3, [...]