Irma impact: Closings, cancelations and rescheduled events

CLOSINGS+ Fifth Judicial Circuit, closed Friday and Monday; 742-4393 or circuit5.org.+ College of Central Florida, all locations (Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum of Art and Vintage Farm) closed Friday through Monday. All events cancelled; visit cf.edu.+ Rasmussen College Ocala and Ocala School of Nursing campuses closed Friday and Saturday. For status updates, students may call their campus directly or the [...]