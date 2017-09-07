Newsvine

McIntosh author heads for book shows in Mexico, Italy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 5:14 AM
    Thelma Thistle, the McIntosh-born star of a series of educational books for children, is becoming a world traveler.Joyce Crawford, author of the "Thelma Thistle and Friends" series, will take the four books to the 2017 Guadalajara International Book Expo in Mexico from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3 and the 2018 Bologna Book Fair in Italy from March 26-29.To learn more about the books, an essay contest and the author, we did this Q&A.Question: What are your books [...]

