UDEST agents charge three in connection to meth

The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) recently conducted an operation to apprehend people for whom they had warrants for felony drug offenses.Agents responded to the Silver River Inn at 5565 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala on Friday in search of one person. They visited a room and noticed a strong chemical odor. The three people inside were removed for their safety while agents obtained a search warrant, according to an Ocala Police Department report.The agents [...]