Levy sheriff's office finds pump skimmer

A Levy County Sheriff's deputy reported a credit card skimmer at the Marathon gas station at 20551 NE Highway 27 in east Williston Wednesday morning.A clerk at the station called about the device, which criminals secretly insert into gas pumps to save credit card and debit card numbers and give them access to cardholders' PINs.The deputy reported the device was put into the pump between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. Anyone who used the gas station during that time is urged to check [...]