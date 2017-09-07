Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5483 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Levy sheriff's office finds pump skimmer

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 5:14 AM
    Discuss:

    A Levy County Sheriff's deputy reported a credit card skimmer at the Marathon gas station at 20551 NE Highway 27 in east Williston Wednesday morning.A clerk at the station called about the device, which criminals secretly insert into gas pumps to save credit card and debit card numbers and give them access to cardholders' PINs.The deputy reported the device was put into the pump between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. Anyone who used the gas station during that time is urged to check [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor