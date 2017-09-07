Irma disruptions: Canceled or postponed events

Courts closedAll circuit and county courts of the Fifth Judicial will be closed Friday and Monday. For updates, call 401-8181 or visit www.circuit5.org.Rasmussen classes canceledThe Rasmussen College Ocala and Ocala School of Nursing campuses will close Friday and Saturday to give students, faculty and staff time to prepare and be safe. The campuses are scheduled to reopen Monday morning, pending weather conditions. For status updates, [...]