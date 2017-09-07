Newsvine

Two residential burglaries reported Tuesday

    The Marion County Sheriff's office investigated two residential burglaries on Tuesday:+ A 30-year-old who rents a room at a residence on Northwest 32nd Court in Reddick reported that sometime between Aug. 26 and Friday, items with a total value of $1,364, including tools, clothing and a guitar, were taken from the room.+ A 60-inch Samsung television, valued at $500, was reported stolen from a home a few blocks east of the Baseline Landfill. Deputies met with the 22-year-old [...]

