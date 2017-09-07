Newsvine

Hurricanes and flood insurance; Ocala, Gainesville agents weigh in

    With Hurricane Irma inching closer by the day, Florida residents are scurrying to prepare.Some are contemplating whether to evacuate or scavenging for bottled water.But for those wary of rising water and hoping to add a flood insurance policy to protect their homes, it's about a month too late.Bryan Williams, a McGriff-Williams insurance adviser, said if someone was to call his office and request to add flood insurance, he could add it. The problem is, Alachua County [...]

