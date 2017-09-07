Newsvine

Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey

    WASHINGTON - Faced with the looming threat of dual disasters, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has ramped up preparations for Hurricane Irma as it barrels toward the Florida coast, even as the agency continues the massive recovery effort in storm-battered Texas.It was a one-two punch of powerful storms certain to strain the agency's quickly dwindling coffers.The roughly $1 billion left in FEMA's Emergency Response Fund was expected to run out as soon as the end of [...]

