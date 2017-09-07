Newsvine

Community news and events for Sept. 7 and beyond

    Editor's note: Call ahead before attending events as schedules may change because of Hurricane Irma. See a list on page B2 of cancellations announced as of late Wednesday.Special city council meetingThe Ocala City Council has set a special meeting for 12:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala.The purpose is to adopt Resolution 2017-51 declaring a prospective state of emergency because of [...]

