MCSO identifies couple found deceased in home

OCALA - A man and woman found deceased in their northwest Ocala home by a relative on Tuesday have been identified by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.MCSO Public Information Officer Lauren Lettelier on Wednesday identified the married couple as Dorothy Harris, 76, and Herbert Harris, 81. No additional information was released by the sheriff's office.MCSO officials said Tuesday that they were not looking for any suspect or suspects in the case. A relative on Tuesday [...]