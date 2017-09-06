Newsvine

Bye-bye bye: Dolphins-Bucs rescheduled for Nov. 19

    MIAMI - For the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1 will become Week 11.The NFL has decided to have the teams play on Nov. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida - moving the game from Sunday's original date out of concern for Hurricane Irma.That means the Dolphins and Bucs will have their bye in Week 1. Both teams will now play 16 consecutive weeks, starting in Week 2.The NFL decided earlier in the week to not play the game in Miami [...]

