Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5446 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Man charged in connection to lewd and lascivious behavior

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM
    Discuss:

    OCALA - A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday for molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times.During an interview with the victim at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection, the girl told an official that Jose Jesus Moreno has inappropriately touched her many times, which began when she was about 7. She said the last incident occurred Friday.Moreno was interviewed Monday at the Marion County Sheriff's Office by Detective Todd Winkler. Moreno denied touching the girl [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor