Man charged in connection to lewd and lascivious behavior

OCALA - A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday for molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times.During an interview with the victim at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection, the girl told an official that Jose Jesus Moreno has inappropriately touched her many times, which began when she was about 7. She said the last incident occurred Friday.Moreno was interviewed Monday at the Marion County Sheriff's Office by Detective Todd Winkler. Moreno denied touching the girl [...]