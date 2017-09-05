Volunteers, groups sought for 10/07 cultural festival

Cultural groups and volunteers are being sought for the Ocala Cultural Festival, set for Oct. 7 at Tuscawilla Park, north of downtown Ocala. The annual event will move to that site for the first time this year.The event, which will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free to attend and will include vendors, displays, crafts, a parade of nations, sports-themed activities, entertainment and more.To learn more, we did this Q&A with Jeff Inglehart, Community Special Events Manager [...]