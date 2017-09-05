Irma strengthens into Category 5 hurricane, nears Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Irmagrew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States.The U.S. National Hurricane Center saidIrmawas a "potentially catastrophic" storm with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 kph) as it bore down on the twin-island nation of Antigua and [...]