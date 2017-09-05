Newsvine

NFL considers moving Dolphins opener against Bucs

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 4:10 AM
    MIAMI - For the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the season might begin sooner than expected, thanks to Hurricane Irma.The NFL is considering moving the Dolphins-Bucs opener in Miami to another site or earlier this week because of the hurricane, a person familiar with the discussions said Monday. The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and teams aren't talking publicly about the options.Switching [...]

