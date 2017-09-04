Hurricane Irma grew in size and strength Monday putting Florida and the entire Caribbean on alert for potential impacts from the dangerous hurricane.Irma's top sustained winds grew to 130 mph, with the National Hurricane Center warning those winds could get to 150 mph with higher gusts as the storm moves westward in the Caribbean over the next couple of days. From the Lesser Antilles to Florida, officials declared emergencies and encouraged [...]
Category 4 Hurricane Irma puts Florida on alert
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 5:08 PM
