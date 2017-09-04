Newsvine

Shot fired into SE Marion home

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
    County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a report of a shot fired into a house in southeast Marion County Sunday afternoon.The report said someone shot at the house in the 5000 block of Southeast 21st Avenue, causing a bullet hole in a window. The report was given to deputies at 2:38 p.m.No one was injured and no arrests were made.

