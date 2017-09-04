Community news and events for Sept. 4 and beyond

Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Labor Day; no deliveries, sites closedTuesday: BBQ riblet, skin-on garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole grain bread, applesauce and low fat milk Wednesday: Turkey [...]