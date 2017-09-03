Board of Dentistry pulls license of former Ocala dentist

An Ocala dentist, who weathered numerous license suspensions in the past several years, may be out of business permanently after the Florida Department of Health's Board of Dentistry voted torevoke his license.Department of Health investigators charged Dr. Ben Mac-Ryan Spivey with violating several Florida statutes as the result of caring for two patients. Spivey was absent during the Aug. 25 proceeding in which Board of Dentistry members voted unanimously to stop him [...]