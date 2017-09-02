Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5380 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Report: Woman pulled from March house fire had comitted suicide

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 3:14 PM
    Discuss:

    A Silver Springs Shores woman pulled from a house fire by firefighters earlier this year had committed suicide.According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office report, the Medical Examiner's Office determined that Cathy H. Van Cleef death was from a gunshot wound to the head, smoke and soot inhalation, and the manner of death was listed as suicide.Van Cleef died on March 24 at 10:54 a.m.A Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter told a sheriff's detective [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor