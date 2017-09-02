Report: Woman pulled from March house fire had comitted suicide

A Silver Springs Shores woman pulled from a house fire by firefighters earlier this year had committed suicide.According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office report, the Medical Examiner's Office determined that Cathy H. Van Cleef death was from a gunshot wound to the head, smoke and soot inhalation, and the manner of death was listed as suicide.Van Cleef died on March 24 at 10:54 a.m.A Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter told a sheriff's detective [...]