Second person arrested in $100,000 bilking from blind man

    A second person who Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives said bilked a blind, sick elderly man with dementia out of more than $100,000 has been arrested.Kimberly Sue Buetti went to a bailbonds company on Friday where she was arrested. Buetti, 52, was booked in the Marion County Jail at 10:55 a.m. on charges of fraud, exploitation of the elderly and larceny.The Silver Springs woman was released at 3:05 p.m. on $20,000. She could not be reached for comment.On [...]

