Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5378 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Ways to help Harvey relief effort

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 1:06 PM
    Discuss:

    There are numerous ways locals are helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: 4-H clubs: Two local 4-H clubs have partnered with an alumnus who owns a semi and tractor-trailer. Together the Patriot and Caprine 4-H clubs hope to send a filled truck to Texas, scheduled to leave early Monday. The groups are gathering donations at the Marion County 4-H office from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call Natalie Carroll at 572-2983 with questions or to arrange pickup from a [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor