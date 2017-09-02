Ways to help Harvey relief effort

There are numerous ways locals are helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey: 4-H clubs: Two local 4-H clubs have partnered with an alumnus who owns a semi and tractor-trailer. Together the Patriot and Caprine 4-H clubs hope to send a filled truck to Texas, scheduled to leave early Monday. The groups are gathering donations at the Marion County 4-H office from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call Natalie Carroll at 572-2983 with questions or to arrange pickup from a [...]