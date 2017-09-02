Newsvine

Ocala man killed in crash on I-75 in Gainesville

    An Ocala man died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near the Williston Road exit in Gainesville late Friday night.The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the man's name, because his family had not been notified.Three other people, all residents of Atlanta, Georgia, were seriously injured, according to an FHP media release.The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near mile marker 382.The three injured people - Tanzil Saikh, [...]

