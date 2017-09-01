Newsvine

Sign warns motorists not to stop for bears

    A sign along East State Road 40 near the Ocala Boat Basin in Silver Springs warns motorists not to stop for bears.Officials had reports of people stopping on the side the highway, taking pictures of a bear and feeding it. Greg Workman, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the signs were put up by the US Forest Service in cooperation with FWC.FWC also announced the addition of two more [...]

