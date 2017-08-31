Give, because every little bit helps, said Judeline Moncion, a mother of seven who lost her job and then her home before she received assistance through United Way of Marion County. You never know which family you're helping. It could be your family one day." Moncion was a guest speaker at the agency's 2017 campaign kickoff Thursday in Ocala.
United Way helps tots, fragile seniors, families and others
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment