'Suspect apprehended!' Police nab 6-foot Miami Beach python

MIAMI BEACH - A 6-foot Burmese python slithered near a popular Miami Beach pedestrian mall, scaring the crowd outside a convenience store.Customers leaving Exprezo noticed the snake beneath a royal palm tree on Wednesday. Someone called Miami Beach police and the python was captured.Police Chief Daniel J. Oates tweeted "suspect apprehended!" along with photos of the capture.Store owner Indika Wanigarathne tells [...]