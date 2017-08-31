Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5323 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

'Suspect apprehended!' Police nab 6-foot Miami Beach python

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:10 AM
    Discuss:

    MIAMI BEACH - A 6-foot Burmese python slithered near a popular Miami Beach pedestrian mall, scaring the crowd outside a convenience store.Customers leaving Exprezo noticed the snake beneath a royal palm tree on Wednesday. Someone called Miami Beach police and the python was captured.Police Chief Daniel J. Oates tweeted "suspect apprehended!" along with photos of the capture.Store owner Indika Wanigarathne tells [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor