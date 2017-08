August 31, 2004: Apple launches the iMac G5, a distinctive white, plastic computer that looks a little like the world's biggest iPod. Housed in a 2-inch-thick enclosure reminiscent of Apple's Cinema Displays, the new all-in-one machine bridges the gap between the pleasing plasticity of the iconic G3 iMac and the minimalist form factorof today's ultra-slim []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)