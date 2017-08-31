Newsvine

South Florida city votes to strip Confederate names from streets

Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:10 AM
    HOLLYWOOD - A Florida city commission voted Wednesday to strip the names of Robert E. Lee and two other Confederate generals from the suburb's streets, the latest in a recent spate of skirmishes over whether those who led the Southern army should still be honored 152 years after the Civil War ended.The Hollywood City Commission voted 5 to 1 to remove the names of Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood from residential streets that hopscotch through the Fort Lauderdale [...]

