TODAYNavy bombing training (inert): 3-5 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. For noise complaints, call 1-800-874-5059.OzCala: An Enchanting Evening for Women: 5-9 p.m., Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Free admission. Call 671-6418. Health/wellness, beauty, retail therapy and entertainment; vendors and more.Final day: Drive for Interfaith Emergency Services Food [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 31 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment