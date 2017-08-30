Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5308 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Locals help with hurricane recovery efforts

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Local Texas relief efforts include: Blood donations: OneBlood and Life South are encouraging donors to give blood. Both blood banks are sending supplies to Texas. Realtors: The Ocala/Marion County Association of Realtors is collecting supplies to create Totes for Hope for flood victims in Texas and Southwest Florida until 5 p.m. Friday at 3105 NE 14th St., Ocala.Requested are adhesive bandages, safety pins, [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor