OPD/MCSO investigate shooting of man on Tuesday

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:18 AM
    Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in which one person was injured.Ocala Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Northeast Sanchez Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. The male victim had been transported to a local hospital.At the hospital, the man told OPD officers he was shot at a location off County Road 326. Officers contacted sheriff's deputies, who had been told the man was shot in a mobile home [...]

