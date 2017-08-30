Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in which one person was injured.Ocala Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Northeast Sanchez Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. The male victim had been transported to a local hospital.At the hospital, the man told OPD officers he was shot at a location off County Road 326. Officers contacted sheriff's deputies, who had been told the man was shot in a mobile home [...]
OPD/MCSO investigate shooting of man on Tuesday
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:18 AM
