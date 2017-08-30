Newsvine

Local libraries: Programs for families, teens and caregivers

    TODAYImagination Station: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Forest Public Library, 905 S. U.S. 314A, Ocklawaha. Call 438-2540. Program for families; stories and crafts.FRIDAYArt Before Your Eyes: 10 a.m.-noon, Belleview Public Library, 13145 SW U.S. 484, Belleview, 438-2500. Program for families; join artists from Gallery East.TUESDAYPreschool Story [...]

