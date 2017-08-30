Newsvine

Community news and events for Aug. 30 and beyond

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:12 AM
    Veterans meetingsSundayAmVets Post 19: Sons of AmVets, 11 a.m., general meeting, noon, 1313 E. County Road 316, Fort McCoy. Call 622-4449.North Central Florida Chapter of the American Ex-Prisoners of War: 2 p.m., Angela S. Santos VFW, 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. Call 237-1570.MondayBelleview American Legion Post 284 and [...]

