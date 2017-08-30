Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5289 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

State official finds skimmer and suspicious device at gas station

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:12 AM
    Discuss:

    One skimmer was found on a gas pump and a second possible skimmer was recovered from a second pump on Monday during an inspection by a state official.An agricultural and consumer protection specialist with the Division of Consumer Services told a Marion County Sheriff's deputy he was checking gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 5160 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, when he found one skimmer. The state official saw a suspicious device that appeared to be a skimmer on another pump and [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor