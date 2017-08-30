One skimmer was found on a gas pump and a second possible skimmer was recovered from a second pump on Monday during an inspection by a state official.An agricultural and consumer protection specialist with the Division of Consumer Services told a Marion County Sheriff's deputy he was checking gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 5160 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, when he found one skimmer. The state official saw a suspicious device that appeared to be a skimmer on another pump and [...]
State official finds skimmer and suspicious device at gas station
