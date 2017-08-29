Ocala man faces charge of sexual battery

Ocala police officials on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a woman he picked up along a local road a little over a week ago. The 31-year-old victim told Ocala Police Department Detective Jeffrey Hurst that she was in the 1700 block of South Pine Avenue in Ocala on Aug. 20 when she got into a white van with a man who drove to an area behind Saddlewood Elementary School. She said she asked to get out of the van, but the man refused to let her out. She said he got upset, [...]