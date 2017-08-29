iOS 11 is introducing a new feature that is capable of freeing up iPhone and iPad storage by deleting apps, but keeping your data & document files. When you reinstall an offloaded app, it will even keep you logged into your account. iOS 11 will also offer additional storage-saving recommendations.
How to free up iPhone & iPad storage with iOS 11's new Offload Unused Apps feature
