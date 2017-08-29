Three vehicles reported stolen over weekend

Three vehicles were reported stolen over the weekend to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.Here are recaps:+ A 2006 Buick Lucerne valued at $9,500 was reported stolen from a residence in the 4000 block of Southwest 11th Place between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The owner had the keys and said the car is normally locked but the button may not have been hit hard enough to lock the car or the remote control was not working properly.+ A red Coleman mini-bike valued [...]