MCSO: Man faces charges related to contraband, trafficking

A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested early Saturday on five drug related charges, including methamphetamine trafficking, following a traffic stop for speeding.Pattreon Alexander Stokes was clocked going 59 mph in a 45 mph zone in a Buick LaCross just after midnight in the 2300 block of Baseline Road. He was pulled over in a parking lot in the 5400 block by deputies Calvin Batts and Jeffrey Boyles and trainee Charles Pitts, according to the report.Batts stated that [...]