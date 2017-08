August 28, 1991: The first email is sent from space using a Macintosh Portable and AppleLink software. Sent by the crew of the Atlantis space shuttle, it reads, Hello Earth! Greetings from the STS-43 Crew. This is the first AppleLink from space. Having a GREAT time, wish you were here,send cryo and RCS! Hasta la []

