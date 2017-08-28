TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Development Review Committee: 9 a.m., Office of the County Engineer, McPherson Governmental Complex, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8686 or visit marioncountyfl.org.* City of Belleview EDC: 4 p.m., City Hall, 5343 SE Abshier Blvd., Belleview. Call 233-2112 or visit belleviewfl.org.* Marion County Hospital District Board of Trustees: 5 p.m. [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 28 and beyond
