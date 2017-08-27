Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5212 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Victims identified in Weirsdale double murder case

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:14 PM
    Discuss:

    Marion detectives continue to investigate whether an angry husband may be linked to the double murder of his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, whose bodies where discovered early Saturday in an SUV parked at the Dollar General in Weirsdale, officials said Sunday.Joseph Gonzalez, 51, killed himself just as major crimes detectives approached him in a restaurant parking lot 20 miles from where the bodies were discovered just a few hours before he was confronted, the Marion County [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor