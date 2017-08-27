Victims identified in Weirsdale double murder case

Marion detectives continue to investigate whether an angry husband may be linked to the double murder of his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, whose bodies where discovered early Saturday in an SUV parked at the Dollar General in Weirsdale, officials said Sunday.Joseph Gonzalez, 51, killed himself just as major crimes detectives approached him in a restaurant parking lot 20 miles from where the bodies were discovered just a few hours before he was confronted, the Marion County [...]